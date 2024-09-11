Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target to $6.00

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of DUOT stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duos Technologies Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Safe Stocks with Safe Dividends for Your Portfolio
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buy SentinelOne Now? AI Growth Surges After CrowdStrike Fallout
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Don’t Overlook Unity: Why This Stock Could Be Ready to Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.