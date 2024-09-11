Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target to $6.00

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of DUOT stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

