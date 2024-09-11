ASD Hits Market Cap of $22.98 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, ASD has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03541236 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,314,697.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

