ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Increased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $751.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $914.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

