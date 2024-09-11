ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $751.38

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $751.38, but opened at $770.03. ASML shares last traded at $762.34, with a volume of 458,650 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $305.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $914.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $948.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,133,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASML by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

