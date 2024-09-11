AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 6.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.90. 4,955,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,170,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

