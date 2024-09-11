Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,141,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,090 shares of company stock worth $4,445,659.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.