Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 8.2% Higher

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.45. Approximately 1,122,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,438,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $344,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 325,474 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,601.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,659.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

