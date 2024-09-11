ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

