ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
AACG opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
