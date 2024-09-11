Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Athelney Trust Price Performance
ATY opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18,000.00 and a beta of 0.26. Athelney Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.75).
Athelney Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athelney Trust
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.