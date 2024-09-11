Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ATY opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18,000.00 and a beta of 0.26. Athelney Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.75).

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

