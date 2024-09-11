Athena Investment Management Acquires 3,013 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Athena Investment Management raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after buying an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amphenol by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.