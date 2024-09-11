Athena Investment Management Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

