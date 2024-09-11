Athena Investment Management Decreases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Athena Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Reliance were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $271.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20.
Reliance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RS
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.