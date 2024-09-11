Athena Investment Management Decreases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Athena Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Reliance were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $271.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

