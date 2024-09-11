Athena Investment Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Athena Investment Management reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $552.51 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.