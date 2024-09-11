AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

