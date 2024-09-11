Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 230,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

