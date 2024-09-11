Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.31. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 32,094 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

