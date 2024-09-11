Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 193,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.81. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

