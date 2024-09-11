Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 10,359 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 146.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NiSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

