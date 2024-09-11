Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 107,081 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $131,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 180,355 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,053,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 164,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

