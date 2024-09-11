Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $64,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 684.2% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 64,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.