Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

