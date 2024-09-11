Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.45% of Avnet worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

