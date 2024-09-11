Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 19,597 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 1.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.39% of Realty Income worth $178,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.