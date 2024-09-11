Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,781 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.08% of Stryker worth $104,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.04. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $365.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

