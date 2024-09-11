Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 43,221 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,221 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $357,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

