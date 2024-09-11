Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.47.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $883.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $812.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

