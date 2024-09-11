Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $135.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.13.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
BIDU opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.48. Baidu has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
