Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,175,131 shares in the company, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,175,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock worth $4,719,796,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

