Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.08. 2,826,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,415,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

