Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 3,298,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,350,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.