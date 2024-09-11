Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.32

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 123534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMWYY. HSBC raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.