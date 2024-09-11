Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Bengal Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 188.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter.
About Bengal Energy
Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.
