Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.