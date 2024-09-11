Bernard Lanigan, Jr. Acquires 75,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,612. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Natixis bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

