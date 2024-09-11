BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Plans $1.09 Final Dividend

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.092 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

