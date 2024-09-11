BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.