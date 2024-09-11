Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

