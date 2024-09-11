Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 210 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $274.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.