Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 5,860 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $775.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.