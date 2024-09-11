Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $795,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $221.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

