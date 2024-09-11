Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 89 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

