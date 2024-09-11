Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day moving average is $256.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

