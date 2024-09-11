Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.