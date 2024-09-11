Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,628 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $872.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.29. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Infrastructure

In other FTAI Infrastructure news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,103,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

