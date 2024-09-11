Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 231 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $1,953,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BHP opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

