Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 151,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.01 million, a P/E ratio of 834.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

