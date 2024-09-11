BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $716.16 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $716.16 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $57,667.87 or 0.99860128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009175 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 56,371.47932904 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

