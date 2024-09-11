Bitcoin Cash Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $182.77 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $327.86 or 0.00582887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,257.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087468 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,759,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.