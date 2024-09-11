BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $724.83 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.83 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,302.62 or 0.99765412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,120,688,289 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000051 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.