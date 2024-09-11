BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 351,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.